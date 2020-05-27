Local company selling UV lights sees boost in sales because of alleged protection against virus

ST. LOUIS – While businesses struggle to return to normal, sales at some companies are skyrocketing because of COVID-19. Ultraviolet lights are a hot seller.

Tim Koehler has UV lights in his home heating and cooling system.

“It seems like since that’s in it seems like it’s gotten better,” he said.

Koehler had UV lights installed because of allergy problems. He needed something to take care of bacteria and mold. The blue light glowed through a vent. He had the lights before COVID-19 but he figures it’s even better to have them now.

“If it can kill some COVID-19, I’m all for it,” he said.

These are the different lights that Mitch Stonebarger sells at his company called Hyper. Sales of the UV lights have tripled.

“It’s something we’ve been doing prior to COVID-19. We’ve been doing it for four years now but they have increased since COVID-19 happened,” Stonebarger said.

He first got into the special lights because his twin daughters were born with serious respiratory problems and he wanted to kill in germs in his home.

Fox 2 reported last week how hair salons were adding the lights to their arsenal of protective devices to keep their businesses safe.

About a month ago, SSM hospitals began using UV lights to kill germs on masks so they could be reused. that was back when there was a shortage of personal protective equipment.

More and more people are having UV lights installed as part of their HVAC system.

“Usually one in five buy them, now it’s about three in five,” Stonebarger said.

He made clear there have been no tests to see if UV lights kill COVID-19 because the virus is so new. He said the lights have been shown to kill germs and viruses. Hospitals are using them for the purpose of making sure equipment is free of COVID-19.