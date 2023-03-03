ST. LOUIS – History will be made in two ways at the St. Louis City SC home opener at CITYPARK Saturday night.

First, the first MLS team to play in St. Louis. Secondly, CITYPARK being the only MLS stadium in the country to offer 100% local food. 25 vendors will fill CITYPARK On Saturday through city’s flavor program.

The local offerings are not your usual stadium foods, either. There’s everything from Italian to Filipino.

“It’s amazing, Anthonino’s Taverna’s Anthony Scarato said. “I think it’s a neat idea just having to showcase St. Louis the food scene here, it’s kind of the best of the best.”

“Just knowing that we are one of the few locally owned small businesses throughout the United States that’s doing what we’re doing at CITYPARK is just amazing,” The Fattened Caf’s Darren Young expressed.

CITYPARK also has a community type kitchen set up that local vendors will be able to use. The team is fresh off a dramatic win against Austin in its first game last weekend.