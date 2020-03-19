Local distillery delivers self-produced hand sanitizer to Mid County Fire Protection District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two small businesses in Missouri are making a difference during the COVID-19 outbreak – finding a solution for the lack of hand sanitizer.

“Well, it’s become pretty hard to get,” said Mid County Fire Protection District Fire Chief

Sean Mahoney. “We have some supplies that we keep on hand anyway. But this stuff is going to go in hand and give to the guys; the men and women here. It’s one of those things that resources are harder to get; it’s very nice of them to do this for us.”

Wednesday morning’s hand sanitizer delivery to the Wellston fire station is part of a partnership of small businesses in Missouri.

Be Natural—based in Clarksville, Missouri with a Maplewood store—began making a solution to the modern problem by teaming up with Switchgrass Spirits, a small batch whiskey maker.

“And, you know, it was like, let’s do this real grassroots,” said Nick Colombo, operations manager for Switchgrass Spirits. “There’s a lot of good that’s happening out there right now.”

Switchgrass will be giving out more bottles over the next few days to first responders around the St. Louis region.