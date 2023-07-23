ST. LOUIS – It’s that time of year when people like to hike, camp, and enjoy the great outdoors. But the risks of tick bites and getting poison ivy can ruin your summer fun.

Dr. Farzana Hoque, an associate professor of medicine at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital, offers advice to both avoid and treat those maladies.

“If you are hiking, stay away on the main path. Avoid the long grass and brush, because most of the ticks and poison ivies are there,” she said.

If you get bitten by a tick, remove it right away. Doctors warn not to twist the tick to get it off; use clean tweezers instead. After it’s removed, clean the bite area with rubbing alcohol or soap and water. Then watch out for symptoms of Lyme disease for up to 30 days.

Warning signs to look out for include a circular, expanding rash with a target-like appearance, muscle aches, body aches, fever, and headache.

There is also a proper way to dispose a tick.

“Either put it in a Ziploc bag (and) throw it, or flush it in the toilet,” Hoque said.

You can also bring that bag to your doctor to get it tested. Hoque emphasizes that not every tick bite is poisonous.

Poison ivy can cause some major problems too. Look out for puss and painful red blisters because you might need a doctor to prescribe an antibiotic. Typically, you can treat it on your own.

“Use cold compression,” Hoque said. “Use some antihistamine to give that itching relief, and there are also a lot of over-the-counter 1% steroid creams.”

The most severe cases of poison ivy reaction may include swelling, including around the eyes; a rash on the genitals or face; and trouble breathing. Seek medical attention or urgent care if you are experiencing these symptoms.

There are several things you can do to prevent both from happening to you in the first place, like using an EPA approved insect repellent containing DEET or Picaridin. Washing your laundry in hot water will kill any ticks or poison ivy on your clothing. How you dress matters while camping or hiking matters too.

“Make sure that you are wearing long sleeves and long pants,” Hoque said. “Another tip is to tuck the pants in the socks.”

For more information on ticks and the diseases they carry, go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s tick resource page.