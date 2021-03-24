Local doctor fights the COVID virus while husband fights overseas

Missouri

ST. LOUIS – In honor of Women’s History Month, SSM Health is helping us an inside look at some of their female healthcare heroes.

Dr. Haley Rapp is an emergency physician at SSM Saint Louis University Hospital. When the pandemic reached St. Louis in March 2020, Rapp was doing everything she could at the hospital to help with the COVID outbreak, and she still had to worry about protecting her husband and 3-year-old son when she got home.

Rapp’s husband is a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force stationed at Scott Air Force Base. Soon after the pandemic began, he found out that he was on a short list for deployments.

In May, Rapp’s husband was deployed to Kuwait for six months.

“When we first got married, we knew that was a reality. We didn’t know a pandemic was a reality but we knew that a deployment was a reality,” she said.

In late 2018 before the pandemic and deployment, Rapp and her husband had started fertility treatments to grow their family.

Then in September, while her husband was still deployed, Rapp found out that she was pregnant with a little boy.

Two months later, Rapp’s husband came home to an excited big brother, and hero wife.

“Women are rock stars. I think every day the world asks us to take on more and more stuff and we do it, and we do it well,” Rapp said. “I am so thankful for my women colleagues and friends and everybody across the world who are shining examples of what is means to be woman.”

