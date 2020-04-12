Local doctors, nurses receive free Easter meal from catering company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - On Easter Sunday, a local catering company delivered hundreds of meals to frontline workers battling the COVID-19 outbreak. The owner of Pure Catering STL said it’s his way of showing appreciation.

Pure Catering has delivered more than 1,500 meals in the St. Louis-area over the last few weeks to help as many students and seniors as possible, teaming up with various sponsors, including NBA basketball star and St. Louis native Jayson Tatum.

On Sunday, they wanted to take the mission one step further to show gratitude and say thank you to medical staff at various hospital who are working long hours during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pure Catering STL and Union Avenue Christian Church delivered 200 hot and healthy meals to emergency rooms at Christian North East Hospital and BJC West Hospital to all the medical workers on the frontlines.

“Right now, they are so stretched thin with the countless hours they are working and we wanted to do something to give back to them,” said Joseph Westbrook.

The group says doctors and nurses who must report to work, who do not have the luxury of working from home. The reality is these workers put themselves at risk for the safety of the whole community.