Local eateries make PETA’s top vegan dog list

ST. LOUIS – Two local restaurants earned kudos from PETA for their vegan dogs.

The animal rights organization recently released its recommendations for top vegan dogs from around the country.

The “Very Very Veggie Dog” from Steve’s Hot Dogs in Tower Grove East was recognized. The Field Roast Frankfurter is topped with grilled seasonal vegetables and smoky pepper mustard.

Located in St. Charles, Peace Love Coffee‘s “Greek Dawg” also received praise by PETA. This plant-based dog is served with za’atar seasoning, house-made and dairy-free feta cheese, and Kalamata olives.

“From smoked Greek dogs to tangy corn-topped frankfurters, veggie dogs to relish are being dished up restaurants across the U.S.,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in a statement.

“All of PETA’s award wieners make it easy to declare our independence from meat this Fourth of July.”

Each eatery will receive a framed certificate from PETA.