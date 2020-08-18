Local election officials working closely with USPS to make sure all mail-in ballots are collected on time

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Questions have been swirling about if the United States Postal Service can deliver in the November election.

An official with the St. Louis County Board of Elections said they work very well with the post office in the county and the city and they have plans in place to handle the influx in absentee or mail-in ballots that will be coming through the mail.

On election night, election officials will be stationed at the post office in St. Ann and in the city so that ballots can be in their hands by 7 p.m. per state law.

Rick Stream, Republican director of elections for the county election board, said they used this method during the August election and collected over a thousand ballots coming in at the last minute.

Stream said they saw six times more absentee ballots than normal in the August primary. They expect even more in November and will staff accordingly.

Stream’s biggest suggestion to avoid any problems that could come from a delay in the mail is to apply for the absentee or mail-in ballot now and then return them as soon as possible.