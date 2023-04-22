ST. LOUIS — Electricians are volunteering their time and donating materials to help low-income families make potentially life-saving repairs. This is going on in St. Louis City and County. Local electricians and electrical contractors will be making improvements and repairs at 17 homes today. This is the 20th year they’ve collaborated with the non-profit “Rebuilding Together.” Since 2003, they’ve donated more than two million dollars in labor and materials and repaired nearly 600 homes. According to the National Fire Protection Association, there are more than 46 thousand home fires each year caused by electrical hazards.

