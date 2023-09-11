FLORISSANT, Mo. – Twenty-two years later and countless lives are still affected by the events that unfolded on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.

From county lines to country lines, today’s memorials are hoping to bridge a better future. First responders in the region say it’s about uniting not only here but the rest of the country.

“It was 343 firefighters and paramedics killed on Sept. 11, 2001, that remembrance goes beyond just that date,” Battalion Chief Russ Kleffner, Florissant Valley Fire Protection District, said.

Joe Redden, commander of the Florissant Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4105, talked about the near 3,000 lives lost on that day. A harsh reality he learned while in Arizona with the Marine Corps.

“It’s somebody’s son, somebody’s daughter, somebody’s fellow service member. These are people, these are souls, these are lives, and that’s what’s crucially important right now,” Redden said.