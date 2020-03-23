Local grocery chains implementing ways to serve customers while keeping employees safe

ST. LOUIS – As cases of COVID-19 continue to grow on both sides of the river, the supply line continues to move badly needed items through to where they are most necessary.

Some grocery stores in our area changing policies to comply with social distancing.

Shoppers will begin noticing a difference at checkout lanes as crews begin to install plexiglass partitions at the registers at Dierbergs and Schnucks. These partitions will cover the front and back sides of the checkout areas.

This is an effort to create a safer environment for customers and associates during the coronavirus pandemic.

The partitions are an added safety measure to go above and beyond the protocols store associates are already operating under, which include sanitizing commonly used areas more often, including cashier stations, self-checkouts, credit card terminals, conveyor belts, and door handles. Workers have also been using latex gloves when carrying out groceries.

In addition to the partitions, stores recommend customers keep a distance of six feet between themselves and others as much as possible. That’s roughly the distance of two shopping carts.

The store chains will be installing the plexiglass Monday and throughout the week.

Save A Lot is looking at implementing similar measures.