MEHLVILLE, Mo. – The family of a fallen active-duty marine said they are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support as hundreds of flags go up to greet the family outside a local funeral home.

“Patriotism is alive and well in America. If you don’t believe me, come out and help us set up flags, and you’ll see it,” said Jeff Hastings, president and CEO of The Flagman’s Mission Continues.

Flags were unfurled outside Kutis Funeral Home off Lemay Ferry Road on Thursday. Volunteers from both sides of the river helped the nonprofit to put up hundreds of U.S. 3 by 5-foot flags.

“Why? Because it makes my heart feel good. I think it’s so important to give back,” said Bonnie Janas, a volunteer. “It’s good for the families. It’s good for the community to recognize the sacrifices that have been made and this is just a small part we can do to put the flags up just so, I think it helps the families.”

The flags were put up to honor U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kyle Mitchell Kamp. His funeral is set for Friday at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

“The day of the funeral and the day of the burial the family is grieving, and they’re numb,” Hastings said. “They really are numb, and I promise you it’s human nature. They won’t remember much about the funeral because they’re so numb. But the one thing we know for a fact is they will remember all these flags. For years to come, they will remember that their community, people they didn’t even know, came out to pay honor to their loved ones. They will cherish that the rest of their lives.”