Local Hanukkah celebrations to bring light during COVID-19 darkness

ST. LOUIS – The Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, also known as the “Festival of Lights,” begins today.

Rabbi Yosef Landa, regional director of Chabad of Greater St. Louis, says the eight-day holiday is a bright spot for Jewish people in an otherwise dark year.

“When you light a candle, one candle can light another,” said Rabbi Yosef Landa. “This reminds us that we all have the power to affect our family friends and community, we can bring light and brightness into their lives.”

Rising COVID-19 numbers have forced many organizations to cancel their traditional celebrations but the Chabad Centers still hope to share light, miracles, and faith.

They will begin hosting more than a dozen safe Chanukah celebrations throughout the St. Louis area, starting with the lighting of Missouri’s tallest menorah Thursday night at 6:00 p.m.

“Our menorah is about 15 feet tall,” Landa said. “No one in the St. Louis area has challenged us on that”.

The five Chabad houses across the metro area have successfully implemented social distancing in previous Jewish holidays, like Rosh Hashana and Passover. Rabbi Landa emphasized the importance of thinking outside the box with your family, and focusing on the positives and the blessings you have this holiday season.

“It’s a matter of creativity of finding some ingenious way of accomplishing those celebrations and it ends of being in some way more memorable,” he said. “Cause you remember how we did it during COVID.”

Rabbi Yosef Landa is encouraging everyone to wear their mask and be socially distant while participating. He explained their main priority is the preservation of life and health.

Chabad will also be giving away free menorahs, candles, and even Chanukah-at-home kits, to those celebrating at home.

List of Events:

Virtual ‘Show Me Chanukah’ with the Governor – Dec. 10

Chanukah on Main Street – Dec. 10 – 17

Lighting of Missouri’s Tallest Menorah – Dec. 10 at 6:30PM

Chanukah Crowd Lighting for Young Adults – Dec. 12 at 7:30PM

Chanukah Car Menorah Parade – Dec. 13 at 5:15 – 7:15PM

Chanukah Menorah Lighting @ New Town – Dec. 17 at 5:30 – 6PM