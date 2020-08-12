Local health care worker and mother of four killed in house fire

ST. LOUIS – The family of a north St. Louis mother of four killed in a house fire earlier this week is speaking out.

The family has more questions than answers and is hoping someone saw what happened and will come forward.

Family members identified the victim as 48-year-old Anita Childress. She was well-known in the community for giving back and Childress family says her life was cut short too soon.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Monday, St. Louis City Fire Department rushed to a home on Paris Avenue in the Greater Ville neighborhood of north city. The fire was on both floors of the residence. Crews found a body inside.

Investigators have yet to identify the person but family members say it has to be Childress; she lived alone. The family wants answers about how the fire began.

Police would only say the medical examiner will determine how the person died. The St. Louis Bomb and Arson Squad is handling the investigation.

Meanwhile, family and friends will gather in the 3500 block of Paris Avenue at 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 15 to hold a candlelight vigil in Childress’ honor.