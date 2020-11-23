Local ICU nurse discusses dwindling beds for COVID patients

O’FALLON, Mo. – An ICU nurse at Progress West Hospital is sharing first-hand how difficult things are inside our hospitals when it comes to taking care of COVID patients.

Nurses are exhausted, patients are waiting days for a bed, and they’re coming in sicker than ever before.

At Progress West, they’ve run out of beds. When FOX 2 talked with ICU nurse Holly Ripley, seven people were waiting in the emergency room for a hospital bed to open up.

Ripley says the surge of COVID patients is much worse than it was at the beginning of the year. People are waiting longer to come to the hospital and, as a result, are they’re showing up extremely sick.

Nurses are stretched thin as they have a larger workload of patients. Progress West has expanded its ICU.

At present, it could take a couple of days for a hospital bed to open up.