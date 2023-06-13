ST. LOUIS – On Tuesday, an Italian restaurant in the Hill neighborhood teamed up with Guns ‘N Hoses for the first fundraising event of the year leading up to the charity’s big boxing event in November.

“We have family and friends that are first responders, and St. Louis has given us so much,” said Rosario Scarato, owner of Anthonino’s. “We love to give back, and this is one great way we can give back to St. Louis.”

He said 10% of Tuesday’s proceeds are going to Guns ‘N Hoses, the annual event that benefits BackStoppers and the 95 families they are currently helping in the St. Louis community.

“That includes 75 kids, and you know we pay out over $2.5 million a year in benefits to these families. Without the community’s support, we could not do what we do,” said Chief Ron Battelle.

He said the list keeps growing with families of first responders in need of help after their loved one is killed while on the job. The list grew this year with Det. Sgt. Mason Griffith’s family.

“We’ve been with Sgt. Griffith’s family since day 1. We’ve done a lot of things to help her and get her back on her feet,” Battelle said. “Education is a big part of our program. We always say we cover the kids from daycare until college, and that’s what we do. He left behind two kids. So we’re going to take care of those.”

He said fundraising events leading up to November are crucial.

Scarato said he’s happy to be able to help kick off the first of many events.

“It means a lot when somebody is there to support them,” he said. “It’s a lot for them to know that somebody would be out there to support them.”