Local landscaping company gives back to front line health care workers

ST. LOUIS – Growing Green Incorporated, a local plant-scaping company, is giving out hundreds of hanging flower baskets to SLU Hospital and Cardinal Glennon’s health care heroes.

On Thursday morning, Bommarito Automotive SkyFox flew over SLU Hospital while the flowers were being handed out. The Growing Green employees arranged the baskets of pansies, donated by N.G Heimos Greenhouses, in a huge flower design in the parking lot.

These flowers were a beautiful way to say thanks to those employees who are on the front lines of this pandemic in the St. Louis region.

Some of the hospital staff were just coming off of night shifts and were able to get their flowers and take them home immediately. Others were greeted by the beautiful flowers as their shifts were just starting.

The St. Louis community has shown an outpouring of love and support for our health care workers. SLU Hospital employees have also received handmade thank you notes for workers and their families who are supporting them as well as donations of food and homemade masks.