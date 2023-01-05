ST. LOUIS – The U.S. House of Representatives adjourned on Thursday without selecting a speaker. The gridlock has dragged on for what was an 11th vote. The House voted to reconvene Friday at noon.

“This is Washington dysfunction,” said Rep. Nikki Budzinski, a newly elected Illinois Democrat.

Without a speaker, House actions have come to a grinding halt. Earlier in the week, Illinois Republican Rep. Mike Bost, ranking member of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs, warned, “We cannot do our jobs to ensure veterans are getting the care and benefits that they are due.”

FOX 2 political commentator and Republican consultant John Hancock believes the stalemate will soon end and will not have significant political implications for voters.

“What will have an effect is if we can’t govern in the House,” Hancock said. “If the legislation can’t advance and if meaningful committee work doesn’t take place, that will have an effect. I hope we avoid that.”

When it comes to Missouri and Illinois Republicans, Rep. Mary Miller is the only member of the House not to vote for Rep. Kevin McCarthy.

“If it becomes clear and evident that there’s no potential path forward,” said Missouri Republican Rep. Eric Burlison. “Then I think it may be time to start looking for the next conservative leader.”