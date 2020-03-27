Local leaders hope their efforts will reduce CDC projections of COVID-19 risk

1  of  2
IL: 34 deaths/3026 cases; MO: 9 deaths/670 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions Closings: Schools, churches, daycares and businesses
A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

ST. LOUIS – By practicing social distancing, leaders in the St. Louis region hope to have drastically reduced national projections of spreading COVID-19.

According to a spokesman to the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, no official can project the length of the current pandemic. This is why it’s critical for everyone to do their part and follow stay-at-home orders, maintain social distancing, and practice other good habits.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is estimating between 20 and 40 percent of the US population could catch the coronavirus over an unspecified period of time.

Based on 2010 US Census data, approximately 2.78 million people live in the greater St. Louis area. This means anywhere from 556,000 to 1.11 million residents would be at-risk of contracting the virus.

Those projections helped to inform leaders across the region in their decision-making process when enacting measures to “flatten the curve” and limit the strain on local healthcare facilities.

