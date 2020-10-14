Local LGBTQ organization holds pop-up weddings at St. Louis City Hall

ST. LOUIS – As the US Senate confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett continues, some groups are concerned about future conservative rulings overturning current laws. A local LGBTQ organization is hosting pop-up weddings at St. Louis City Hall this week.

Gabe and Kelly have been together for over seven years. This year they planned to make it official with a big Halloween wedding but COVID concerns forced them to cancel things.

They heard Lot’s Wife Trans and Queer Chaplaincy was planning an event to marry couples at St. Louis City Hall at the same time the confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett are taking place.

Lot’s Wife Pastor Tori Jameson said Coney Barrett has been clear that she wants to roll back marriage equality. So, the organization is in front of city hall facilitating weddings and spreading joy as an act of resistance against those Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

Jameson organized photographers, ministers of all faith, baked goods, and decorations.

With 2020 already filled with so many uncertainties, Gabe and Kelly didn’t want to leave legalizing their marriage to chance. Gabe said not knowing if their right to get married will be taken away and if that could happen soon created a sense of urgency to get married now.

So, on a beautiful fall afternoon, Gabe and Kelly made it official. It wasn’t necessarily the Halloween wedding they dreamed of, but it was a dream come true.

Lot’s Wife Trans and Queer Chaplaincy is holding weddings or vow renewals outside of city hall from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday. Pastor Jameson said everyone is welcome; all you have to do it show up.