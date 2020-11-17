Local malls making adjustments to accommodate shoppers during pandemic

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – As the holiday season fast approaches, many malls don’t know if they’ll get a crowd this year, but they’re trying to prepare for shoppers in a new way.

West County Center in Des Peres is meeting shoppers where they’re at this holiday season, even if that means it’s curbside. They’ve opened four new pick-up locations around the mall. All you need to do is call the store once you arrive and they’ll bring your merchandise out to you.

So far, between 25 and 30 stores are participating. Mall management says they anticipate adding more retailers as the holiday season continues and the stores are able to hire more employees.

Many shops say they’re doing a lot of extra cleaning around their stores, but as COVID-19 cases continue to climb, they want customers to feel safe no matter how they choose to shop this season.

“We can run it out to you and even do contactless,” said Matt Hill, general manager of the Buckle store. “If you want to pop the trunk or open your door, we can set it inside your car for you.”



The same will go for many of the restaurants once they reopen at the end of the month.

“When you arrive, you want to go to one of the four specific car side pick-up areas,” said Sean Phillips, West County Center marketing director. “It’s the restaurant village, the food court parking lot, the 270 garage on the lower level, and then the Ballas garage on the second level. You’ll see three spots at each location.”

If you do plan on coming out to the mall this holiday season, Santa won’t be here until Black Friday; instead of sitting on his lap, you’ll have to sit on a bench six feet away.