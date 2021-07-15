Local man convicted of raping 73-year-old

CLAYTON, Mo. – A St. Louis County jury convicted a 55-year-old man Thursday for the 2019 rape of a 73-year-old woman.

Prosecutors charged Sammie Hubbard with second-degree rape, two counts of second-degree sodomy, and fourth-degree domestic assault. The jury convicted Hubbard on all counts.

The crime took place on Aug. 21, 2019.

Prosecutors presented the jury with the victim’s medical records as evidence as well as photographs of bruising on the victim’s arm.

The nurse examiner who collected evidence from the victim’s rape kit testified during the trial, as did a forensic scientist who analyzed the samples from examination, and the case detective.

Hubbard testified in his own defense.