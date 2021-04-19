Local nonprofits giving away gun locks

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – It’s a simple device that can save many lives – a gun lock. And on Monday afternoon, local nonprofits were trying to get these in the hands of people who might need one.

The Boys and Girls Club of Greater St. Louis hosted a gun lock giveaway during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. 

“It’s a national movement to support victims of crimes. The victim’s rights movement started in the 1970s, so this is just that week to honor where we started and we’re we are going as far as victims’ rights are concerned,” says Katie Dalton, Executive Director the Crime Victim’s Center. “So, we try to do a gun lock giveaway every year and we have this new partnership through Arches called the Neighborhood Healing Network. So, we wanted to partner together and bring some more safety as far as gun locks to people.” 

The gun lock giveaway is co-hosted by the Neighborhood Healing Network housed at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis, which is a hub for the new program. 

The hubs will work with Alive & Well Communities and Crime Victim Center to organize educational programming for the public about abuse, victim rights, laws, violence, and available trauma-informed care. Helping with everything from case management to crime victim services, and in Monday’s case, preventive measures. 

During Saturday’s giveaway at the Boys and Girls Club Herbert Hoover location, 44 gun locks were given away for free. And 88 gun locks were given away in total over the two-day event.

“So, we hear a lot in the news about people who have accidentally gotten hurt by a gun that could have been prevented by having a gun lock,” says Alexandra Young, violence intervention specialist for the Neighborhood Healing Network. “We’re trying to help prevent future violence from happening. So that’s why we’re teaming up with the Crime Victim’s Center for free to whomever wants one without any questions asked.” 

“So that’s why we try and partner with Boys and Girls club,” says Dalton. “We know there’s a lot of foot traffic coming in and out of here. Our main office is next to Fox and not easy to get to sometimes. Partnering with someone on something like this we know we’re going to potentially hit a lot more people who want those gun locks in their home.” 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News