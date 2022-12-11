ST. LOUIS – A local organization that wants to make sure kids in need get Christmas presents this year is asking for help.

People Planning and Working Together received fewer toys this year than they had last year.

Kenneth Drones, the group’s founder and president, says People Planning and Working Together works with Toys for Tots to get kids presents for Christmas.

Drones says they received 1,200 toys last year, but this year they will receive a little less: about 1,000.

“We know this is a difficult time, coming out the COVID pandemic, and we know that things have been tight,” he said. “And, of course, we know that we have inflation, so that might be why we didn’t get as many toys as we did last year.”

Drones says they have 300 kids on their list so far, and they continue to get calls about children in need.

“We don’t want to give the kids one toy. We at least try to give them three at the very least, or four toys,” he said.

Volunteer Betty Taylor says they will work hard to make this the most wonderful time of the year for these kids.

“It makes me happy. ‘Cause I know they’d be happy. So we’ve got to get some more toys, and they will be happy,” she said.

You can drop off toys at 1716 Bacon Street, and if you know a child that needs a toy, call 314- 565-3405.

Drones said they are planning to distribute the toys on December 21.