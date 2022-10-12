CLAYTON, Mo. – The Little Bit Foundation lost all of its school supplies in July during the historic flooding, and it now needs help.

They said it has been a long road to restock the warehouse after the headquarters was wiped out during the flooding.

“One step at a time, we have 48 schools with 14,000 kids. It’s going to be hard to replace all those items that we had collected over a year’s period of time,” said Miranda Walker-Jones, CEO of Little Bit Foundation.

Walker-Jones said luckily, schools had enough supplies on hand at the start of the year, but some supplies are running low, and they’re hoping a donation drive can help fill the need.

“The need for kids is often great, and it is hard to learn when you may not have school supplies or, you know, the socks or underwear, and things like that,” said Kristen Sorth.

Walker-Jones said the most needed things are undergarments, socks, and hygiene products.

“We collected stuff in advance, so we could make sure that we were ahead of any supply chain issues,” she said. “And so, even now that we’re ordering in bulk, we’re running into supply chain issues and trying to get all the things that we need. So, that’s why it’s so incredibly important for the community because they can find those that it’ll take us a long time to order in bulk.”

You can drop off donations at any area Chick-fil-A or St. Louis County library location through October 15. You can also drop off at the Brentwood Chick-fil-A drive-thru on Sunday.

For more information about how you can help, click here.