Local organization to distribute donated winter items to the unhoused in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – As the weather gets colder in the next couple of months, those who are unhoused in St. Louis are in need of warm winter clothes.

An all-volunteer organization, Unhoused STL, has been collecting all sorts of winter gear and plans to distribute these items Sunday.

The organization asked for new or gently used winter items to distribute to those in need in the community.

They’ve been collecting coats, boots, blankets and scarves for a few weeks now to distribute donations to those who are unhoused.

They plan to have their volunteers sort through the items this morning.

The organization’s mission is to advocate for and help the unhoused in the community.

According to the City of St. Louis Department of Human Services, a total of 6,007 residents received emergency housing throughout 2016.

Volunteers planned to meet in the morning between 8 and 10 to sort all the different donated items and distribute them to the community.