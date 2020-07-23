Local organizations come together to make quality early childhood education more accessible for families in St. Louis region

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – Urban Sprouts Development Center has partnered with Bold Moves Worldwide to raise money for a new early childhood care initiative called Ready By Five.

Executive Director of Urban Sprouts Ellicia Lanier says the early childhood education system in St. Louis is broken. Programs are underfunded yet expensive for families, and large gaps exist in low-income areas.

The Ready By Five initiative will help make early childhood care accessible, and of higher quality, in the St. Louis region.

Their goal is to raise $100 million that will be dispersed among inner-city schools and to parents who can’t afford to send their children to a better school.

The initiative strives to give all children and families an equal opportunity to get a proper education, and it starts in the early child development stages.

Urban Sprouts is a childcare center located in University City. They currently care for 124 children between the ages of birth and five year old ran by 32 caregivers.

“This center is a place where children can be celebrated, where they rule the roost, where they make all the rules, where they tell all the stories, and they have all the paintings on the wall. Everything you see in this center is created by children,” said Lanier.

She started Urban Sprouts in 2009 to meet a need for her own children. All of the quality centers she looked to put her children in had extremely long waiting lists or were completely full. She wanted her children to have a safe, clean, and free environment to learn and grow and realized other families needed the same.

Lanier spoke on the importance of the community supporting the Ready By Five initiative.

“With this local investment, we will be able to see more children receive this quality education. Right now there’s zip codes where there aren’t enough childcare, or childcare does exist, but it’s not quality or the childcare spaces are full. We want to make sure that we aren’t leaving children behind, and that’s what we’re doing right now.”

In just two and a half days Bold Moves Worldwide was able to raise over $140 thousand dollars for campaign.

They are still accepting donations. If you’d like to donate to the Ready By Five initiative you can do so on their website or send a donation of any amount to their Cashapp at $readybyfivestl. For more information you can visit their website or follow them on their Facebook or Twitter.