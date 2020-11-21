Local organizations deliver thousands of free turkey, food, PPE to residents Saturday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Various local organizations were giving back and bringing holiday cheer Saturday by delivering thousands of free turkeys with all the trimmings.

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis held a drive-through style free turkey and sides giveaway. They also gave away free PPE.

From noon to 3 p.m., they were at their headquarters located at1408 North Kingshighway where they planned to serve about 6,000 families.

The mission of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Inc. is to empower African Americans and others throughout the region in securing economic self-reliance, social equality, and civil rights.

For more information about The Urban League and to learn about upcoming events, visit ulstl.com.

Demetrious Johnson, a former Mizzou and NFL football player, along with his foundation also distributed more than 3,000 turkeys across the area for their 29th annual turkey basket giveaway.

Johnson was joined by many current and past St. Louis officials.

Volunteers delivered hundreds of turkeys and all the trimmings to the doorsteps of hundreds of north St. Louis families.

The effort went way beyond free turkeys and many volunteers came together to make it happen.

Turkeys, canned goods, stuffing, and more were bagged and sorted the night prior to the giveaway.

Volunteers were separated into groups and walked through various neighborhoods in Missouri and Illinois hand-delivering Thanksgiving meals.

The R. Whittington Foundation has delivered more than 1,000 turkeys throughout the area as well over the last 8 days.

The foundation, a non-profit organization offering educational scholarships to students from the St. Louis area to Chicago, has been delivering turkeys for more than 20 years now.

They load up a truck and make stops delivering the turkeys through Thanksgiving day in St. Louis County, St. Louis City, and East St. Louis.

The R. Whittington Foundation prevails to not only diminish financial deficits present within households but also to address deficits of inspiration amongst the ascending generations.

For more information about the R. Whittington Foundation, visit rwhittingtonfoundation.org.

The NAACP teamed up with Omega Psi Phi Fraternity to help hand out food, drinks, and PPE at the Omega Center from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

For more information about the NAACP and their upcoming events, visit naacpstlouiscounty.org.