ST. LOUIS – The hot weather is taking a toll on the homeless in the St. Louis area, with many struggling to find things like cold water and shade. Several organizations were out Friday helping them cope with the heat.

For people like Jennifer, this heat is a huge challenge.

Hot, really hot. The heat is really bad. We need water,” she said. “Try to go into wherever I can to stay in the shade.”

Organizations like Affinia Healthcare were out to help supply some of their needs. They set up shop in a park across from city hall, where the homeless congregate.

“Very challenging; you see how I’m sweating, Elliott. I’ve been out here for an hour,” said Deandre Commons with Affinia Healthcare. “Could you just imagine being out here all day like with nowhere to go? If we were not passing out water and cooling towels like what would they have? So yes, it’s very challenging.”

Affinia was not the only group out. The New Life Evangelistic Center had people on the ground giving out water and food. They went to a tent encampment on the riverfront.

“Right now, the biggest need is for cool water that people can drink to stay hydrated, so they don’t pass out because of this heat,” said Ray Redlich with New Life Evangelistic Center.

The groups handed out hundreds of bottles of water and supplies, and some of them also gave out meals. The biggest challenge now for the homeless out on the city streets is to try to stay as cool as possible, something that is not easy to do in this dangerous heat.