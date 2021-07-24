Local pantry announces plan to let people choose their own food

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Feed My People in south county is halfway towards its goal of renovating its facility.

“We provide food but we also provide a listening ear sit down with people and figure out how we can help them through a difficult patch,” Feed My People Executive Director Karen Lanter said.

Lanter says the nonprofit has an ambitious plan for the building’s interior to make things easier for those in need.

“We’re standing here in our nearly 60-year-old pantry, now it has very good bones as they say, but it has old pipes and rotten wiring, and not the ideal layout for what we know a good pantry needs to be,” she said.

The nonprofit says the building that it is in now, has and will continue to serve those in need, but the necessary renovations come with a hefty price tag.

Board President Bob Zaruba says thanks to some generous donations, they’ve raised more than $400,000 of their more than $600,000 towards the new “your choice” pantry.

“For people to step up and give tens of thousands of dollars out of their pocket to help us continue our mission is a great thing,” he said.

The money is needed to bring what Feed My People hopes is a familiar feeling.

“What that is where individuals get to choose their own food and they shop like a grocery store, and that’s what we’re doing, so we’re going to improve the experience,” Lanter said.

The goal to start renovations in October is nearing and it’s more than halfway there. Organization officials hope the extreme makeover will it easier to help people.

“We will try to make you as comfortable as possible and we will give you as much help as we possibly can,” Zaruba said.