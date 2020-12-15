Local pharmacies prepare for COVID vaccine

LADUE, Mo. – Area pharmacies are bracing for the day when a COVID vaccine will be readily available to the public. That day is not expected to arrive for several months and yet pharmacies are already receiving questions.

Emilee Murry is a pharmacist at Ladue Pharmacy on Clayton Road. She said some customers have asked if the pharmacy is creating a waiting list but, at this point, they are not. She suggests individuals check with their own pharmacies about plans for administering the vaccine.

“The CDC is also a great place to look online,” she said. “They usually have updated information on where the vaccine is going and when it will be available in the state.”

Some health care workers at Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis received Pfizer’s vaccine Monday. The vaccine was granted emergency use authorization by the FDA on Friday.

“It’s going to be the game changer that gets us out of this,” said Dr. Aamina Akhtar, chief medical officer for Mercy Hospital South.

Health care workers and patients and workers at long-term care facilities will be the first to receive a vaccine. Essential workers and high-risk patients are expected to be next on the list of those receiving the vaccine.

Dr. Alex Garza, incident commander for the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said, “With vaccine arriving, we can finally start going on the offensive.”

It could be the springtime before the general public is able to receive the vaccine.

Some common side effects include fever and discomfort.