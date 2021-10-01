Local philanthropist making donations to Saint Louis Public schools

ST. LOUIS – Local philanthropist Rickey Whittington is making his second wave of donations to Saint Louis Public schools in a months time.

Whittington’s R. Whittington Foundation is donating care packages with items such as, socks, underwear, tee shirts, and school supplies. Items that Whittington says he would have loved to have growing.

“I’m a reflection of a kid who was probably at this school 30 years ago,” says Whittington

Whittington will have reached almost 20 schools when he is done with his donations.

The foundation will be making more donations at 11:15a.m. on Friday ,Oct. 1 at Shaw Elementary.