ST. LOUIS – Myrina Renaissance, a professional photographer from the St. Louis area, is raising awareness about digital technology called NFTs, or non-fungible tokens.

Renaissance says NFTs are used to certify the authenticity and ownership of items sold online, including services, music, and art, with a unique identifier recorded in a blockchain that cannot be duplicated, copied, or substituted.

Renaissance, who focuses on capturing images of successful black women past and present, is passionate about raising awareness about NFTs. In fact, she recorded a TEDx St. Louis talk about the subject. The TEDx St. Louis talk is entitled “NFTs: Not Just A Buzz Word.” Renaissance is hosting a TEDx Watch Party for her talk on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Heydays HQ, located at 3139 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO 63103.

For a discount on tickets to attend Renaissance’s TEDx Watch Party, click here and enter the code: FOX2.

Renaissance says the event will also feature cool shirts and other merchandise available for purchase, a fireside chat with Q and A, and a preview of the documentary recorded about the process leading up to her TEDx St. Louis talk, which she says also underscores the importance of self-evaluation.

“How do we utilize that mindset of building up our own self-value to then be able to sell to people what products, service, or whatever that we have?” Renaissance said. “I think it comes from a space of knowing who we are first, building the community around us.”

Upcoming event:

Her Eminent Reign

Fundraiser and Kick-Off Event: Feb. 16, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at The Dark Room STL. Tickets can be found on the website’s event page at hereminentreign.art.