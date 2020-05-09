Local Phys. ed. teacher receives honor, donation from Chance the Rapper

CRESTWOOD, Mo. – Teacher Appreciation Week shines a light on those individuals sparking the minds of our future.

To thank those teachers, Grammy Award-winning artist Chance the Rapper honored 10 educators, including a Phys. ed. teacher from the Lindbergh School District!

Darrion Cockrell is known as “Mr. DC” by his beloved students at Crestwood Elementary.

Cockrell and his son, Dawson, are a dynamic duo, with ever-changing costumes keeping kids up and active during COVID-19.

“Letting the kids see me and showing them that I’m still here and I’m still working,” he said. “I know a lot of crazy stuff going on, but our body is our temple and we have to continue to take care of it.”

So, whether it’s dressing up Santa Clause or doubling as Captain American from the Marvel Universe, Cockrell and his son are keeping it fresh and new for students.

“These kids cannot just go home and become couch potatoes,” Cockrell said. “It going to hurt them in the long run. Get your butt up. Let’s start moving. I know you don’t feel like it, but it’s only going to help you.”

Mr. DC’s tireless efforts didn’t start after the coronavirus outbreak. Dr. Jodi Oliver, principal at Crestwood Elementary, says he’s a fixture the students look forward to everyday.

“They love to see him and they really dislike that they only have PE twice a week,” Dr. Oliver said. “They wish they could have it every day. He makes every interaction count.”

Chance the Rapper and Box Tops awarded $15,000 for “Mr. DC” and $15,000 for his school as well.

No one’s sure how Chance the Rapper and Box Tops found out about Mr. DC’s commitment to students, but everyone’s sure is happy he’s receiving the applause he deserves.

“My whole thing is making sure I have the tools to make sure they’re successful,” Cockrell said. “If this money is going to allow me to do that then I’m happy.”

Cockrell plans to use that money for his masters to further his education.

Meanwhile, Dr. Oliver says she’ll begin to look for ways to use that money for Cockrell’s PE classes.