Local program ‘serves’ it forward for local restaurants and frontline workers

ST. LOUIS – It is no secret restaurants are taking a hit during the pandemic. But two small businesses are getting help in a big way.

Feeding Our Frontlines launched this week to provide a boost to St. Louis’ iconic Crown Candy and Blues City Deli.

The program, launched by the non-profit St. Louis Hero Network, purchased one hundred meals worth for each restaurant.

The restaurants were selected because of their support for frontline workers.

That is where Crown Candy and Blues City Deli are getting to “serve” it forward.

The lunches are served at no cost to police, fire, EMS, and other men and women in uniform.

Blues City Deli owner Vince Valenza said he not only appreciates the support to his business – he is grateful for the hard work of front line workers.

“The firefighters, for example. The EMT. Somebody’s having a stroke. Or there’s a fire. Or for the police officers, there’s a gunshot. The doctors or the nurses that are fighting Covid,” he said. “They’re doing the work. I’m nobody. I’m here to take care of them. They got our back, I got their back.”

200 lunches are guaranteed through this lunch program at Crown Candy and Blues City Deli. If you would like to help donate to cover additional lunches, visit the St. Louis Hero Network.