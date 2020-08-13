Local rap artist Bizzie Gambino killed in Florissant

FLORISSANT, Mo. – FOX 2 has confirmed the victim at a gruesome shooting scene in Florissant early Thursday morning was a rising rap artist from St. Louis known by the stage name Bizzie Gambino.

St. Louis County police identified him as 27-year-old Derrick Ayres.

Ayres’ first manager in music business, Cortez Robinson, now lives in Atlanta. He’s heartbroken.

Texts and phone calls began pouring into his phone around 6 a.m. St. Louis time.

It has been awful for loved ones, neighbors, and now fans.

The shooting happened at Ayres’ brothers house, Robinson said.

Police found a very bloody crime scene on the front porch of the home on Starlet Drive just off of Patterson Road around 3 a.m.

Ayres was shot once in the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Another person in the home told officers they heard Ayres and a male relative arguing and then head a single gunshot, police said.

“There’s so much hate and he preached that in his songs,” Robinson said. “There’s so much hate in the city. It shouldn’t be that way. There should be so much love…his emotion, his pain, everything he talked about, 9 times out of 10, was experience…that happened. He was so talented, literally, a generational talent.”

Ayres had the talent to make it “all the way” in the music business, Robinson said.

He spoke with Ayres just last night.

Ayres had two young sons. He was killed on his oldest son’s birthday, Robinson said.

The suspect remains in custody. Police did not release his name and expected the prosecutor to file formal charges Friday.