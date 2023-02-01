ST. LOUIS – A 25-year-old rapper from St. Louis was arrested Wednesday on federal gun and drug charges.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Antonio Harris, 25, was indicted on June 22, 2022, on three separate charges: possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

Harris, who performs as LA 4SS, appeared in court the same day as his arrest and pleaded not guilty.

Police and prosecutors claim Harris sped away during an attempted traffic stop on North Broadway in the Baden neighborhood on Feb. 16, 2022. Officers used spike strips to pop the tires, but the car continued onto Riverview Drive before smashing into the median near Riverview and Spring Garden Drive.

It’s alleged that Harris discarded a plastic baggie containing 400 capsules of fentanyl and other baggies containing less than 6 grams of raw fentanyl. Police also found a 9mm pistol in the car. Harris, who has multiple felony convictions, is barred from owning or possessing a firearm.