Local restaurant hosting trivia night to collect items for Afghan families coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The Copper Pig is hosting a trivia night to benefit the latest members of the community arriving in town. They’ll be collecting items for the Afghan families heading to St. Louis.

The trivia night will take place on Monday, Aug. 23, a 7 p.m. They’ll be collecting items for the International Institute and the new Afghans making their way to their new home in St. Louis.

“Making food and helping students from SLU take food to the homeless, who were housed at the Western Inn on North Grand,” said Claudia Wright, lifelong St. Louisan. “Then they weren’t there anymore. Then we started working with Haven of Grace that works with pregnant homeless women. Again, it’s all just in our sphere of influence. So, we can’t go big things, but we can do little things.”

The little things add up.

Veteran trivia whiz Kevin Werner and his wife came up with the idea to turn a fun night out into lending a hand up.

“So, we’re going to put the basket out here and people can drop off items tomorrow night at trivia,” Werner said. “Actually, the basket will be here all week. We’ll pick them up and I’ll give them to my family and friends, and we’ll take them all down to the International Institute.”

They want things from kitchen items to personal items, linens, cleaning products, and more. The International Institute announced earlier this week that as many as 1,000 Afghanis could be coming to St. Louis to resettle their lives.

Organizers say the south St. Louis make-up of immigrant families is the fabric of this Midwestern city, welcoming people from around the world wanting a better life.

No one knows that better than Nhat Nguyen, owner of the Cooper Pig, who came to the United States from Vietnam.

“Yes, I am an immigrant,” Nguyen said. “My family came here in the Fall of 1975. We all came together, and my little sister was born in the U.S. I don’t think war is a good situation for anyone especially the citizens and especially what’s going on now. They’re the ones that lose out the most. Luckily in 1975 the U.S. was generous was enough to allow us to come here and we’re proud of it.”

It’s free to play, with prizes and 4 Hands Brewing Company swag given to the top three teams.

The International Institute has been serving populations from around the world coming to St. Louis since 1919.