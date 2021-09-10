Local restaurants serving up meals from YouTube stars

ST. LOUIS– Did you know you can order food from YouTube Stars, Guy Fieri’s Flavortown, or Buca di Beppo’s right here in St. Louis? There is no sit-down restaurant for you to order and enjoy the food, but instead, they are part of the growing trend of ghost kitchens.

A ghost kitchen is often operated out of an already existing restaurant and the food on the menu is only available for delivery.

If you walk into Brio’s in Plaza Frontenac, you may notice a sign that says pick up here for Wing Squad, MrBeast Burger, Mariah’s Cookies, and Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen. There is no actual brick and mortar building for those chains, they are all made at kitchen space inside Brio’s.

MrBeast Burger is a digital content creator with a huge following on YouTube. He has joined forces with Virtual Dining Concepts to create a virtual restaurant brand.

Buca di Beppo also was recently added to the virtual kitchen there. The job post was for a virtual ghost kitchen cook for the delivery-only brand.

YouTube sensation Larray even has his own virtual restaurant brand that is available in St. Louis called Larray’s Loaded Mac.

Larray is one of the fastest-growing creators in the world and his music, style and personality have captured audiences across the world. He has nearly 40M follows on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

The virtual food space gives Larray another way to engage his fans, this time with a spin on his favorite food, mac and cheese.

Some of my fondest memories from growing up are making mac and cheese in the kitchen with my grandmother,” says Larray in a press release. “Her original recipe was always a family favorite and gave me the inspiration to create Larray’s Loaded Mac. I am so excited to share our favorite dish with fans and fellow mac and cheese lovers.”

And now even Walmart is getting into the ghost kitchen business. The nation’s largest retailer says you soon may see a Ghost Kitchens Brands “virtual food court” at some of its locations throughout the United States.

The Canadian company allows restaurants to serve food outside their own locations. A location in Rochester, New York just opened this week.