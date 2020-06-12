Local RV dealer setting sales records as vacationers seek social distancing spots

EUREKA, Mo. – As many people rethink their vacation plans in light of the coronavirus pandemic, some are turning to something brand new: recreational vehicles.

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Eureka a popular attraction for campers every year; maybe more popular this year. The 130 campsites are being booked fast for summer vacations.

“We have some weekends already that are booked. I know the Fourth of July weekend if already booked. And our full hookups are already booked,” said Jeff Borhcerding, general manager at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park.

Mobile homes and RVs allow users to avoid hotels, airports, planes, and even restaurants. Sales of RVs at Byerly RV in Eureka have been setting records in the past couple months.

“Seventy-two years in business and we just had the biggest month we’ve ever had in May,” said Byerly RV assistant sales manager Dave Hubatka.

A new set of wheels can come complete with a kitchen, a bed, and a full bathroom with a shower. A lot of first-time buyers are looking at it as safe way to travel.

“There’s definitely a lot first time RVers I will say that I’ve noticed that in the last three weekends since Memorial Day there’s been a lot of people who had a lot of questions about their RV,” Borcherding said.

Byerly RV says they even had sales to people who are using an RV or motor home as a temporary portable home during the tough economic time because of the pandemic.

“I’ve met folks whose cruise got canceled and they were able to use that refund money to buy a small travel trailer now they’re going to go camping and get to keep that travel trailer,” Hubatka said.