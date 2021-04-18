Local Sikh community hosts vigil for victims of FedEx mass shooting

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – The mass shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis was the 45th mass shooting reported in the United States since mid-March.

Four of the eight victims killed on Thursday were identified as members of the Sikh religion. On Sunday evening, leaders in the Sikh community came together to host a vigil remembering the lives of the victims lost in Indianapolis and stand in solidarity with their families.

“This is a pattern. We’ve seen a lot of mass shootings that have been happening,” said Deb Bhatia, the founder of Sikhs of STL. “I wanted the whole community together. Us together here, the message will go to the whole nation that we also feel their pain.”

The Sikhs of STL came together to not only remember the lives of the eight victims lost last week, but discuss issues surrounding mass shootings, such as gun safety, control, and mental health.

A Maryland Heights police officer joined the vigil the to discuss active shooter training and safety.

Despite their mourning, the message here tonight: if neighbors, friends, and family members took the time to show love, compassion, and understanding despite race or ethnic backgrounds, maybe we can reverse this upward trend.