Local, state health officials respond after COVID variant found in Coldwater Creek wastewater

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – COVID-19 viral fragments containing the UK variant have been found in the Coldwater Creek wastewater system.

St. Louis County Department of Public Health Director Dr. Faisal Khan said there is no imminent threat to county residents and no reason to panic.

In terms of prevention measures, Khan said there is nothing they would advise the public to do differently today than they would have done two weeks ago.

The sample showing the presence of the UK variant was taken from the Coldwater Creek Treatment plant on Feb. 22. A week before that, samples from over a dozen wastewater systems across the state showed small amounts of the UK variant, but the variant didn’t show up in the second round of testing.

Dr. Randall Williams, director of Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services, said that’s not uncommon.

“What we are really trying to show you is that when we released the data two weeks ago it was in 13 sites all across the state,” Williams said. “This week it is not in those areas, but it was in that one area of St. Louis. I have no doubt that when we look at it again it will be in other parts of Missouri.”

Dr. Khan and Dr. Williams said the data doesn’t mean that the UK variant is just in the area of the Coldwater Creek wastewater treatment plant. It means it is everywhere in Missouri and is more prevalent than just the two cases that have been recorded in the state.

The doctors said even though some people are experiencing COVID fatigue the data proves now is not the time to let up.

“We want to avoid a third wave and third surge at all cost and in the next four to six weeks we are going to pass through a very critical phase as more and more people get vaccinated,” Khan said.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

More local COVID-19 maps and stats

Popular

Latest News

More News