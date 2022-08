ST. LOUIS – The non-profit organization Operation Food Search will host their annual Shop Out Hunger Day Saturday, August 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Schnucks, Dierbergs, and Straub’s markets throughout the region.

Shoppers can donate nonperishable items that will restock the shelves of Operation Food Search’s Distribution Center and its 200 community food partner agencies. Schnucks will also accept donations in stores now to August 15.