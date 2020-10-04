Local Trump supporters hold parade in St. Charles

ST CHARLES, Mo. – Hundreds of local Trump supporters held a parade Saturday to show support for law enforcement, first responders and for the president as he battles COVID-19.

It was one of the dozens of events scheduled nation wide.

More than 200 trump supporters formed a parade in St. Charles. The others held around the country honored the president while hoping the Trumps have a speedy recovery. Participants also wanted to pay tribute to law enforcement and all first responders who put their lives on the line everyday.

People there were holding American flags and Trump signs.

“Throughout our history in this country we had people who protected us. We have to stay here and support the work that they have done going forward in this country,” Sarah said.