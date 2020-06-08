Local utility companies prepare ahead of remnants of Cristobal

ST. LOUIS – Cristobal has weakened to a tropical depression as it continues its inland track. But when the storm moved onto the Gulf Coast, it caused some flooding and rough conditions from Louisiana to the Florida panhandle. Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected across the St. Louis region beginning Monday night.

Ameren Missouri and MSD say they’ll be ready for any issues this causes.

Along the Alabama coast, they had blinding rain, high winds, and rough surf as the rain bands from the tropical storm moved ashore. Crews had a lot of cleanup to do on Dauphin Island after the storm. Some roads were under water and other roads were covered with up to five feet of sand. The causeway outside of Mobile was under several feet of water in some areas and restaurants were shut down.

Although this storm has now weakened, it’s still a big rain maker as it moves toward the St. Louis region.

We’ve been here before. Back in September 2008, St. Louis had major flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ike, causing serious flooding across the region. Brentwood was hit especially hard.

With heavy rain and gusty winds on tap for Tuesday, Fox 2 News spoke with both Ameren Missouri and MSD to see what they’re doing to prepare.

“We understand how critical continuity of service is for our customers especially at a time now,” said Patrick Smith, Vice President of Division Operations at Ameren Missouri. “We’ll make sure we have the supplies ready. We could also hold crews over at the end of the day tomorrow to ensure we’re able to respond to outages as they occur.”

“We always are out maintaining the inlets and the sewer system throughout the St. Louis region,” said Sean Hadley, an MSD spokesman. “Cleaning out the inlets, making sure that water will be able to flow through them when we get a heavy rain. We’ll be well-staffed, so we’ll be able to handle and respond to any calls that come out.”

To prepare for possible power outages, make sure your phone is charged and you may want to turn the temperature down on your refrigerator. If the power goes out, keep the refrigerator closed. If you notice blocked sewer inlets on your property, clean them if you can safely do so, so that stormwater will drain properly.