Local veterans getting vaccinated

FLORISSANT, Mo. – The VA St. Louis Health Care System is continuing to push forward in getting as many veterans as possible vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“So, we get a weekly allotment of vaccines. The plan is we use that during the week,” said Kara Townsend, chief of pharmacy St. Louis VA Medical Center. “We got 1,300 Moderna vaccines this week so we’re doing three clinics with the 1,300 Moderna doses this weekend.”

On Saturday and Sunday, veterans who had called and scheduled an appointment getting the Moderna vaccine at the St. Louis County VA Clinic on Parker Road; the St. Clair County VA Clinic in Shiloh, Illinois; and the St. Charles County VA Clinic in O’Fallon, Missouri.

“So yesterday when we had vaccines that were available because somebody no-showed or couldn’t make it, we called those people and said can you get here,” said Pam Becker Weilitz, associate chief nurse at Primary Care VA. “They were almost racing here they were so excited. One lady was almost in tears so excited she got called.”

Veterans must have a scheduled appointment. No walk-in appointments were permitted.

The vaccine is free of charge and veterans interested in getting vaccinated should send an email to stlcovidvetvaccine@va.gov with your name and phone number but no other private information. The VA vaccine scheduling office will call to screen and schedule an appointment.