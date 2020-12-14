Local veterans receive free Christmas trees for the holidays

MANCHESTER, Mo. – The Kaufman Fund’s Trees for Vets program distributed 300 Christmas trees to deserving veterans and their families Sunday to help them enjoy the holiday season.

This event is even more special for veterans this year due to the COVID pandemic and the shortage of Christmas trees.

The Kaufman Fund is a 501(c)3 non-profit supports St. Louis-area veterans and children who are at risk of abuse or poverty, needing food, shelter, clothing, medical care, and basic needs.

Since 1990, the organization has raised and distributed more than $1.5 million. All money raised stays in the St. Louis region.