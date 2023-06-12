ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A local nonprofit called Reprieve Spiritual Wellness (Reprieve) is working to raise awareness about the importance of taking care of your mental health through various programs and activities in a small, intimate setting.

Culeta Hendricks, founder of Reprieve, said she started the nonprofit because of her own struggles.

“I wanted to talk with someone about it, but I didn’t have anyone to talk to,” Hendricks said.

After doodling and thinking about the kind of place she wanted to have and her mission to offer women a place to relax, restore, and renew themselves, Reprieve was born. The organization offers women a space to connect, have conversations, and celebrate sisterhood.

For more information about the organization, click here. If you want to host an event at Reprieve, email Hendricks at reprievewellness@gmail.com or call 314-382-5488.