Local wineries remain busy in early November thanks to warm weather

DEFIANCE, Mo. – The warm November weather is great for Missouri’s wine county. The patio at Chandler Hill Vineyards was full Thursday afternoon. And thankfully, this nice weather is going to continue through the weekend.

“This week coming up and the weekend ahead look amazing. We’ve been getting so many calls lately too as far as if we’re open. If we’re having lunch or dinner and with the weekend, they call pretty much every minute asking if we’re going to be busy,” said Megan Pickett, event director at Chandler Hill Vineyards.

This warmer-than-normal weather is fantastic for business. Local wineries tend to see crowds slow down as chilly weather arrives.

“Even compared to last weekend with the weather being a little chillier. We did have the fireplace inside going, but this is what people live for with wine county,” Pickett said.

Jill Pauly was enjoying her afternoon visiting family from Minnesota, where they’ve already had some snow.

“This is a spectacular fall weekend. I really am enjoying it. This great time on this beautiful deck. Enjoying the fall foliage,” said Pauly. “But actually, we went through in my hometown, St. Cloud, where I live. We had 6 inches of snow a few weeks ago so right now this feels like a heat wave.”

With the 70s expected through the weekend, make your plans knowing that these wineries will be busier than normal for early November.

“We’re expecting a lot of people. I’m expecting a normal winery October weekend for sure,” Pickett said. “So, we open up at 11; so, I always, say, start at 11. Start getting here, grab tables, the hostess will help you. We have full dining every day until 5.”

Also, Chandler Hill has picnic benches in the vineyard and a to-go station where you can get food and wine throughout the day and take it out in the vineyard or by the lake and have your own picnic.