Local woman with Down syndrome becomes face of national skin care campaign

Grace Strobel modeling. Photo taken by Trenna Travis.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A woman from Chesterfield, Missouri with Down syndrome now has a national skin care campaign.

Grace Strobel, 23, will be featured on Obagi’s website and social media.

“This partnership means the world to me, and I am so excited to be a SKINclusion ambassador because I love what Obagi stands for,” Strobel told the Post-Dispatch said.

Strobel has been featured by the Post-Dispatch, Today show and Lady Gaga’s Channel Kindness and Born This Way Foundation. She is signed to three different talent agencies. She has also been chosen to be the face of the clothing line Alivia’s spring 2020 collection.

Since experiencing bullying for her disability at school, Strobel and her mother have launched a series of talks educating people about Down syndrome.

